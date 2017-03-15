One dead, dozens hurt in multi-vehicle crash near Kingston

(Twitter photo courtesy @XBR_Traffic)

A portion of Highway 401 near Kingston remains closed after one man was killed and dozens were injured in two separate multi-vehicle crashes.

The Ontario Provincial Police say at least 30 vehicles were involved in the ccollsions, including several tractor trailers.

The primary crash happened just east of Highway 137 and involved five tractor trailers and one car. The driver of one of the trucks was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The second crash, involving seven tractor trailers and three vehicles, happened about one kilometre west of the first.

Officers evacuated the area after one of the trucks began leaking a toxic substance.

Police say a total of 27 people were treated as a precaution for exposure to the toxic substance, including seven firemen and three police officers.

All lanes of Highway 401 between Mallorytown Rd. and Reynolds Rd. are closed for the investigation.