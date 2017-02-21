Home Video & Netflix Releases // February 21

This week on home video you can catch up on some Oscar contenders before this weekend’s big ceremony.

Manchester by the Sea

Up for six awards this Sunday, Manchester by the Sea is considered one of the frontrunners for big categories like Best Picture, Best Director for Kenneth Lonergan, and Best Actor for Casey Affleck. Its main competition comes from Damien Chazelle’s La La Land with the two films going head to head in four categories. The Blu-ray comes with an audio commentary from Lonergan, a featurette, and some deleted scenes.

Hacksaw Ridge

Mel Gibson made a triumphant return to the director’s chair this year with this World War 2 drama that tells the story of Desmond Doss, a pacifist who refused to bear arms during his time in the army. Gibson is vying for his second Best Director Oscar, but Damien Chazelle is the heavy favourite for that trophy. The film is also nominated for Best Picture and star Andrew Garfield received a Best Actor nod. Supplemental features on the disc include an hour long featurette titled “The Soul of War: Making Hacksaw Ridge” and deleted scenes.

Nocturnal Animals

Tom Ford’s noir thriller only earned a single Oscar nomination, Best Supporting Actor for Michael Shannon. It’s Shannon’s second nomination after being recognized for his role in Revolutionary Road in 2008, which was the year Heath Ledger posthumously won for his turn as The Joker in The Dark Knight. Shannon will have to beat out favourite Mahershala Ali for the prize this year. The only extra on the home video release is a three-part behind the scenes feature.

Also available:

Bad Santa 2

Evil in the Time of Heroes (Streaming on Shudder)

We Go On (2/23 on Shudder)

New on Netflix:

Trevor Noah: Afraid Of The Dark (Netflix Original)

The Impossible (2/22)

I Don’t Feel at Home In This World Anymore (Netflix Original, 2/24)

Imperium (2/24)

Legend Quest – Season 1 (Netflix Original, 2/24)

The Sound of Your Heart – Season 1 (Netflix Original, 2/24)

Ultimate Beastmaster – Season 1 (Netflix Original, 2/24)

VeggieTales in the City – Season 1 (Netflix Original, 2/24)

Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates (2/25)

Night Will Fall (2/26)