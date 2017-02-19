Search continues for missing Hamilton man after he fell through ice

A search continues today for a missing Hamilton man after he fell through the ice at the Waterford North conservation area, Saturday.

Police were called to the Norfolk County conservation area at Concession 8 in Waterford just after 5 p.m. after they received a call about two people falling through the ice.

In a press release, investigators say the 68-year-old man was ice fishing about 24 metres from the shore. A nine-year-old boy from Burlington was skating around the pond. He attempted to save the man but also fell through the ice.



PHOTO: OPP

Bystanders were able to rescue the boy but not the older man.

Norfolk County Fire and Rescue Services attempted to find the man but had to suspend their search due to safety concerns.

The OPP underwater search and recovery unit has been notified and expected to resume their search Sunday.

Concession 8 is closed between Robinson Road and Highway 24 due to the investigation.

Entrance to the conservation area and the pond remain closed as the investigation continues.