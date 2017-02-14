Royal Caribbean cruise ship stuck in port over life jacket concerns

Royal Caribbean cruise line is apologizing to passengers after the ‘Majesty of the Seas’ spent the night stuck in port at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The ship was supposed to head to the Bahamas but was held in port over safety concerns.

The Associated Press reported that Coast Guard spokesperson Ryan Dickinson said the delay had to do with the life-saving equipment on board.

The company has been addressing concerns from customers on Twitter. One person asked if the delay was due to frayed life jackets and Royal Caribbean responded saying “We passed our previous inspection but the U.S. Coast guard would like for us to change the jackets immediately.”

In many responses on Twitter, the company stated it is working to get issue resolved and says that future sailings will not be impacted.