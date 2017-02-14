2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Royal Caribbean cruise ship stuck in port over life jacket concerns

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: cruise line, port, Royal Carribean, safety

majesty

Royal Caribbean cruise line is apologizing to passengers after the ‘Majesty of the Seas’ spent the night stuck in port at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The ship was supposed to head to the Bahamas but was held in port over safety concerns.

The Associated Press reported that Coast Guard spokesperson Ryan Dickinson said the delay had to do with the life-saving equipment on board.

The company has been addressing concerns from customers on Twitter. One person asked if the delay was due to frayed life jackets and Royal Caribbean responded saying “We passed our previous inspection but the U.S. Coast guard would like for us to change the jackets immediately.”

In many responses on Twitter, the company stated it is working to get issue resolved and says that future sailings will not be impacted.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php