Thief steals fire safety equipment from Hamilton buildings

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Police have released pictures of a suspect, they believe, stole metal fire hose nozzles from inside two separate buildings in Hamilton.

“These types of thefts are putting the lives of people at risk in the event of a fire emergency,” said Hamilton Fire spokesperson Claudio Mostacci in a news release.

The thefts took place at a set of apartment buildings at 123 Charlton Avenue East and 100 Forest Avenue during the evening hours of January 28.

Hamilton Police Service and Hamilton Fire are reminding property owners and managers of their monthly obligations to check, inspect, and maintain their fire safety equipment.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to contact Detective Brian Wren at 905-546-8925 or David Tsuchida of the Criminal Investigation Branch at 905-546-3816.

 


