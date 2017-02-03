Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back is an international blockbuster written by Stephen Chow and directed by Tsui Hark. The film is the sequel to Journey to the West: Conquering the Demons, one of the highest grossing Chinese films ever, and has been a huge hit in its first few weeks of release this year. The film stars Canadian actor Kris Wu, Lin Gengxin, Yao Chen, Lin Yun, Bao Bei’er, and former Toronto Raptor Mengke Bateer.

Tang Monk brings three disciples on a journey to the West. On the outside, everything seems harmonious. However, tension is present beneath the surface, and their hearts and minds are not in agreement. After a series of demon-capturing events, the monk and his disciples gain mutual understanding of each others’ hardships and unease. Finally, they resolve their inner conflict and work together to become an all-conquering, demon-exorcising team.

Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back is rated PG and opens in the following cities:

Edmonton – Movies 12

Calgary – Scotiabank Theatre Chinook

Montreal – Cineplex Odeon Montreal Forum

Halifax – Cineplex Scotiabank Halifax

Markham – Cineplex Markham & Vip Cinemas

Oakville – Cineplex Odeon Winston Churchill

Toronto – Cineplex Odeon Yonge & Dundas

Scarborough – Coliseum Scarborough

Waterloo – Galaxy Cinemas Waterloo

London – Silvercity London

Windsor – Silvercity Windsor

Ottawa – South Keys 12

Vancouver – Cineplex Marine Gateway & Vip and Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas

Victoria – Odeon #1-7

Richmond – Silvercity Riverport

Burnaby – Silvercity-metropolis

Winnipeg – Northgate

Saskatoon – Centre Cinemas

Regina – Southland Mall Cinemas