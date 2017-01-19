Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton council approves new Uber regulations

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: canada, city council, hamilton, taxi, Uber

2016-01-13-MoreUberCharges

City Council has given the green light to new regulations for Uber and other ride-sharing services in Hamilton.

The new set of licensing standards will go before council next week for a ratification vote to finalize the new rules.

Uber has been operating in Hamilton since July 2015 but, up until yesterday, had not been regulated.

The City of Hamilton will charge Uber $50,000 per year to operate as well as six cents per trip under the new rules.

The company will also pay an additional $20,000 per year to avoid having to install video cameras and provide accessible service for users.

The new regulations will require drivers to post visible signs in their vehicles that identify them as an Uber in an effort to stop them from picking up cash fares.

The new law will also cut the fee for the city’s taxi drivers from $194 to $100 annually.

Local taxi drivers say there has been a drastic decline in business since the ride-sharing service entered the Hamilton market. They say cabs are often left waiting up to an hour for a new fare, something that never happened before.

UBERhamilton


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php