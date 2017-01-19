Hamilton council approves new Uber regulations

City Council has given the green light to new regulations for Uber and other ride-sharing services in Hamilton.

The new set of licensing standards will go before council next week for a ratification vote to finalize the new rules.

Uber has been operating in Hamilton since July 2015 but, up until yesterday, had not been regulated.

The City of Hamilton will charge Uber $50,000 per year to operate as well as six cents per trip under the new rules.

The company will also pay an additional $20,000 per year to avoid having to install video cameras and provide accessible service for users.

The new regulations will require drivers to post visible signs in their vehicles that identify them as an Uber in an effort to stop them from picking up cash fares.

The new law will also cut the fee for the city’s taxi drivers from $194 to $100 annually.

Local taxi drivers say there has been a drastic decline in business since the ride-sharing service entered the Hamilton market. They say cabs are often left waiting up to an hour for a new fare, something that never happened before.