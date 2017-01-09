Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Meryl Streep takes on Donald Trump at Golden Globes

Posted:
Category: Entertainment
Tags: donald trump, golden globes, Hollywood, meryl streep

Donald Trump is fighting back after nine-time Golden Globe winner Meryl Streep took her moment on stage to call out the president-elect.

While accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment, Streep delivered a six-minute long speech taking aim at Trump without even saying his name.

Streep said she was particularly ‘stunned’ by one performance in 2015 that saw a disabled reporter being mocked by the president-elect.

“It sank its hook in my heart not because it was good. It was ‑‑ there was nothing good about it, but it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart, and I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” Streep said.

Trump sent out a series of tweets Monday morning snapping back and calling the famed actress ‘overrated’.


