Hamilton judge who wore Trump hat no longer hearing cases

The Ontario judge who was scrutinized for wearing a Donald Trump ‘Make America Great Again’ hat inside a Hamilton courtroom, is no longer hearing cases.

The Ontario Court of Justice says Justice Bernd Zabel stopped being assigned to preside in court on December 21 after complaints were filed against him.

In November 2016, Zabel walked into Hamilton’s John Sopinka courthouse wearing a red hat bearing Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

A formal complaint was issued by an Osgoode law professor but many others, including Zabel’s colleagues and political leaders, voiced their disdain for his actions.

One week later, Zabel issued an apology saying his gesture was not intended as a political statement and that he very much regrets that it has been taken as such. He went on to call it a “lapse in judgement” and said he “sincerely regrets” the decision.

Zabel is awaiting a private investigation by an Ontario Judicial Council subcommittee.