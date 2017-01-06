Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton judge who wore Trump hat no longer hearing cases

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: apology, hamilton, Judge Bernd Zabel, Make America great again, Trump Hat

zabelhat

The Ontario judge who was scrutinized for wearing a Donald Trump ‘Make America Great Again’ hat inside a Hamilton courtroom, is no longer hearing cases.

The Ontario Court of Justice says Justice Bernd Zabel stopped being assigned to preside in court on December 21 after complaints were filed against him.

In November 2016, Zabel walked into Hamilton’s John Sopinka courthouse wearing a red hat bearing Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

A formal complaint was issued by an Osgoode law professor but many others, including Zabel’s colleagues and political leaders, voiced their disdain for his actions.

One week later, Zabel issued an apology saying his gesture was not intended as a political statement and that he very much regrets that it has been taken as such. He went on to call it a “lapse in judgement” and said he “sincerely regrets” the decision.

Zabel is awaiting a private investigation by an Ontario Judicial Council subcommittee.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php