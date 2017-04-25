School boards warn parents about the new Netflix series ’13 Reasons Why’

School boards in the area are warning parents about what they call a potentially dangerous show that has become the most tweeted about Netflix series in just one month.

’13 Reasons Why’ is a series about a teenage girl who commits suicide and leaves audio cassettes to all those who she says contributed to her death.

The Hamilton Wentworth District School board as well as both Catholic and Public Niagara school boards are warning parents that the show could contain triggers for people already suffering with mental health issues.

In a memo to parents on their website, the HWDSB says that incidents of self-harm increases after media portrayals of suicide.

They will not be using 13 Reasons Why as a teaching tool, but say their staff are equipped to talk about suicide.

“We don’t want to stop the conversation about suicide. We don’t want to stop the conversation about youth mental health. We want to have it in a healthy way.”

COAST Hamilton crisis line: coasthamilton.ca or 905-972-8338

Kids Help Phone: kidshelpphone.ca or 1-800-668-6868