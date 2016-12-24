110 dogs rescued from China

A warning, some of these images may be tough to see.

110 dogs have arrived in Canada after being rescued from slaughter in China.

The Humane Society International saved the dogs from the Yulin Dog Meat Festival back in June, but it wasn’t until now that they were able to get them home, just in time for the holidays.

All 110 of these dogs have suffered greatly.

“When we found these dogs they were cramped into rusty iron cages so small they could barely move and they were gasping for air. They had open wounds and sores all over their bodies.”

Adoption of rescue dogs is rare in China, so Humane Society International knew their best bet was to come to Canada.

After 5 months living in an emergency shelter the Chinese Government finally gave them the okay to leave, but just as they were about to fly out a red alert was issued for smog.

“Local activists had to drive 18 hours with almost no visibility to get to the airport. With minutes to spare we got them on board the last available flight out of China so this truly is a holiday miracle.”

Some of the dogs need a lot of love before they will be able to get adopted.

“They have witnessed dogs being beaten and slaughtered in front of them. For some of these dogs it’s going to take some intensive behavioural therapy to get them to trust humans again.”

Some just need a little pampering and some are happy and healthy and will be ready to go in just a couple weeks.

Dog Tales Rescue & Sanctuary in King City will be taking care of 63 of the dogs.

“After two weeks we expect most of them will be availible for adoption. So families that are interested in providing a forever home for these dogs can visit us any Sunday.”

An estimated 20 million dogs are brutally killed each year in China. but, recent polls suggest that 78% of chinese people support a national ban on the dog meat trade.