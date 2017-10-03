2017 Business Nomination
11 foreign nationals found in truck crossing into Windsor, Ont.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has charged two commercial truck drivers after 11 foreign nationals were found inside their truck.

CBSA says a driver and co-driver from Quebec were returning to Canada at the Ambassador Bridge on September 21 with a load of produce.

The pair was referred to another area to verify their declaration. Officials say the men were out of the country for one week and had nothing to declare other than the commercial shipment.

During an examination of the truck, border services officers discovered 11 foreign nationals hiding behind a curtain in the sleeper area of the truck. “The foreign nationals were subsequently refused entry to Canada and returned to the United States,” said the CBSA in a press release.

Paul Ngoue-Ngameleu, 42, and Henadez Makia Mbeh, 50, were each charged by the CBSA with 23 offences including counseling, misrepresentation and withholding material facts and impeding an officer.

They have been released on bail and are scheduled to appear in a Windsor court on October 23.


