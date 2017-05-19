2016 Business Excellence Awards
Over $1000 worth of product stolen from Love Shop, duo charged

Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, Love Shop, police, robbery, theft

Hamilton police have arrested a man and woman after over $1000 worth of product was stolen from an adult-themed store.

Police say the theft happened at the Love Shop on Centennial Parkway in Hamilton around 8 p.m. Thursday.

A 34-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were arrested and charged a few hours later after an action officer on bicycle saw a vehicle and two suspects matching the description of the pair who robbed the store.

They were both released from custody on a promise to appear.

Police say the merchandise was returned to the store.


