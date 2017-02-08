2016 Business Excellence Awards
$100 000 worth of blueberries stolen

Hamilton police are investigation after an estimated $100 000 worth of blueberries was stolen from a truck in Stoney Creek.

The blueberries were stolen between 3 pm- 11:30 pm last Sunday. Police believe someone broke into the commercial truck parked on Seaman drive in Stoney Creek and drove it to Toronto.

The truck has been recovered but the trailer and blueberries are missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crimestoppers.


