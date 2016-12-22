10 Gift Ideas For People Who Love Hamilton

If there is one thing the outside world knows about Hamiltonians, it’s that we love our city. Here are ten holiday gift ideas for anyone who has a connection to this great city.

‘Unbuilt Hamilton’ by Mark Osbaldeston



Price: $26.99

Description: This book would make a great gift for history buffs and those who love architecture. Hamilton author Mark Osbaldeston explores unrealized building, planning and transportation proposals from the early 19th century to the early 21st. The book features alternative designs for iconic Hamilton landmarks such as Jackson Square, Christ’s Church Cathedral and the Thomas McQuesten High Level Bridge. The book can be purchased at the Art Gallery of Hamilton.

Neighbourhood Map Prints by Jelly Bros.



Price: $20-$50

Description: If you’re buying for someone who was born and/or raised in Hamilton, a neighbourhood map from Jelly Bros. may be the perfect gift. Matt and Dan Jelly have designed over 500 maps, including neighbourhoods in Hamilton, Ancaster, Dundas, Glanbrook, Flamborough and Stoney Creek. Just as it says on their website, if you live in Hamilton, chances are they have a print of your neighbourhood for sale.

Hamilton knitted toques by Canoe Trading Co.



Price: $38

Description: These one-size-fits-all toques are made and designed in Canada, making them a great gift for anyone this holiday season. The collection features Hamilton, Ancaster, Burlington, Dundas, Stoney Creek, and Westdale toques.

Hamilton Bulldogs Holiday Flex Pack



Price: $99.99

Description: Give the gift of hockey in Hamilton! The Hamilton Bulldogs are offering a Holiday Flex Pack that includes 6 flex tickets plus 1 bonus ticket, a donation to Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Center and a pair of Bulldogs gloves.

Collective Arts Brewing



Price: Varies

Description: Collective Arts Brewing is a grassroots beer company that has people across the country talking about their unique set-up. The company has a deep passion for promoting creativity and often hosts events featuring musicians, filmmakers and limited-editions works of arts. As a bonus, you can scan the labels on their beer bottles to hear music, watch videos and view artist biographies.

Snapbacks by Crafted Collection



Price: $15 – $45

Description: Snapbacks sporting the ‘Where steel is made’ logo are a great gift for anyone with a connection to this city. Not only will you be checking someone off your list but you will be doing a good deed with partial proceeds from every item sold going to a different foundation in the City of Hamilton.

Recreation Gift Card from the City of Hamilton



Price: Varies

Description: A pre-paid, re-loadable recreation gift card for the City of Hamilton can be used for recreation admissions, clip cards and passes, registered and drop-in recreation programs and facility rentals at participating City of Hamilton locations. You can also request the value of the gift certificate to be credited to your account for later use during online registration.

‘Hamilton is Home’ clothing by True Hamiltonian



Price: $20 – $65

Description: If you live in this city, chances are very good that you have seen someone wearing ‘Hamilton is Home’ gear from True Hamiltonian.

The proudly Hamilton clothing line offers t-shirts, tank tops and hoodies that could be the perfect gift for the fashionista on your list. You can also purchase teddy bears and sunglasses for just under $10 at their store located in the heart of the Ottawa Street Shopping District.

Ugly Sweater by Tiger-Cats Shop



Price: $89.99 $39.99

Description: These ‘his and hers’ Hamilton Tiger-Cat Ugly Sweaters will definitely be a conversation starter at your holiday party. The black and gold V-neck boasts the Ti-cat logo and it’s currently on sale!

Gift Certificate to local restaurants



Price: Varies

Description: Hamilton’s restaurant scene has exploded over the past few years with new restaurants and talented chefs garnering national attention. This year, consider getting the foodie on your list a gift certificate to any one of Hamilton’s local restaurants. You will help boost the local economy and offer the chance for someone to find their new favorite restaurant.