1 killed, 1 injured in fatal crash on Queenston Rd.

One man is dead and another is in hospital following an overnight crash in Hamilton.

Police say a car slammed into a pole on Queenston Rd. near Cochrane Rd. around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The male driver, believed to be in his thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Queenston Rd. between the Queenston traffic circle and Parkdale Ave. will remain closed as police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.