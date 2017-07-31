Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
1 family pet dead in Hamilton house fire

Category: Hamilton
Tags: cat, Concession st, electrical, family pet, fire, hamilton, hamilton mountain

fire 2

One family pet has died, one has gone missing, and another has been rescued following an early morning house fire on Hamilton Mountain.

Firefighters were called to a house at 3:23 a.m. on East. 26 St. near Concession St. They arrived shortly after to the family of four already standing outside. Neighbours say the eldest daughter was upstairs watching TV when she smelt smoke and notified the family. There is no word whether the fire alarm went off or not.

According to the fire department, smoke was visible from the front door of the house upon arrival. Police believe the fire was electrical and started in the basement.

One man was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK. Sadly, one of the three cats died in the fire.

The blaze caused an estimated $60,000 in damages. Debris and charred furniture were pulled from the fire and spread across the lawn.


