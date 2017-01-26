Man in his twenties killed in crash on Lincoln Alexander Parkway

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: fatal, hamilton, linc, lincoln alexander parkway, red hill valley parkway

linctruck

A man in his twenties is dead and another man is in serious condition following a deadly crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) last night.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV and a transport truck collided in the westbound lanes of the Linc just past Dartnall Rd.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the transport truck, a man in his forties, had to be cut out of his vehicle and was transported to hospital in serious condition.

A cause of the accident is still unknown at this time.

Several lanes of traffic were closed on the Red Hill Valley Parkway and the Linc as police investigated the collision but all have since been reopened.

linccrash


