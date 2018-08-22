1 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after Kitchener house explosion

One person is dead and another has been airlifted to hospital following a house explosion in Kitchener.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Sprucedale Cres. and Blackwell Dr. around 9 a.m.

Waterloo police say multiple homes were on fire with heavy smoke filling the area.

#KitchenerFire is on scene at fire located on Sprucedale Cres. Three homes are currently affected. It is too early to determine a cause. We ask that you stay clear of the area while active fire operations take place. We will provide an update once information becomes available. — City of Kitchener (@CityKitchener) August 22, 2018

They say a female was killed and a male was transported to hospital via air ambulance.

Officials say gas, water and power have been shut off and will remain off for a “lengthy amount of time.”

Police are asking residents to avoid the area and stay inside.

On scene of multiple house fires in Sprucedale Crescent and Blackwell Drive in Kitchener. Residents are asked to stay inside due to heavy smoke in the area. pic.twitter.com/dcU2KyYXZw — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) August 22, 2018