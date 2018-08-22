;
1 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after Kitchener house explosion

One person is dead and another has been airlifted to hospital following a house explosion in Kitchener.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Sprucedale Cres. and Blackwell Dr. around 9 a.m.

Waterloo police say multiple homes were on fire with heavy smoke filling the area.

They say a female was killed and a male was transported to hospital via air ambulance.

Officials say gas, water and power have been shut off and will remain off for a “lengthy amount of time.”

Police are asking residents to avoid the area and stay inside.



